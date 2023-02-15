Ky. House rep. files bill to prosecute illegal abortion as homicide

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A newly proposed bill would let the state prosecute a person for homicide if they get an illegal abortion.

Republican Representative Emily Callaway filed House Bill 300 on Tuesday.

Nearly all abortions are banned in Kentucky currently.

The bill does include exceptions, including a lawful medical procedure and spontaneous miscarriages.

House Bill 300 by WKYT on Scribd

