Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County teacher and coach is accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct with a student.
The superintendent confirms Andrew Zaheri has been placed on administrative leave.
According to the arrest citation, 39-year-old Zaheri is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
He is facing a 3rd-degree rape charge.
Zaheri was an assistant basketball coach at Rowan County Senior High School.
He was also a teacher there.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.