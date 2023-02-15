Lexington Police Dept. marks milestone in department’s history
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department marked a milestone in the department’s history on Tuesday.
Lieutenant Thomasena Grider became the first female African-American lieutenant at the department.
She also made history as the first female African-American sergeant with the department.
Congratulations, Lt. Grider!
