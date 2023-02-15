Lexington Police Dept. marks milestone in department’s history

Lieutenant Thomasena Grider became the first female African-American lieutenant at the...
Lieutenant Thomasena Grider became the first female African-American lieutenant at the department.(Lexington Police Dept./Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department marked a milestone in the department’s history on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Thomasena Grider became the first female African-American lieutenant at the department.

She also made history as the first female African-American sergeant with the department.

Congratulations, Lt. Grider!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
Employee hurt during attempted meat theft from Lexington Kroger, police say
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
Committee passes bill aimed at making Kentucky ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
Police say they were called to the intersection of Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive at 6:42 p.m....
Motorcyclist dead after Man o’ War Blvd crash

Latest News

Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
A florist’s van was stolen in Lexington while making deliveries on Valentine’s Day.
Kentucky florist’s van stolen while making Valentine’s Day deliveries
Heidi Guckenberger and Molly Thompson - Girls on the Run Sneaker Soiree
Heidi Guckenberger and Molly Thompson - Girls on the Run Sneaker Soiree
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
WATCH | UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots