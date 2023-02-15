‘Love Always, Gene’: Somerset family finds WWII love letters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this Valentine’s Day, we have a very special love story that plays out on old yellowed paper through words in letters thought to be lost but recently discovered.

The recently discovered World War II era letters are a find that to one Somerset family is a gift that brings an American hero of the “Greatest Generation” back to life from during one of the country’s most trying times.

It is a story of a man who fought in Pearl Harbor and hopes to make it back to his Kentucky love alive.

The letters read just like a budding love story would, “Joan, don’t worry about me, so here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Give my love to all, lots and lots of love always, Gene.”

A good love story often stands the test of time, and Libby Morris grew up seeing one love story play out before her eyes.

“They were very much in love, and they displayed it. They were always sitting together on the couch. I was around a lot of affection,” said Libby Morris.

She’s talking about her parents, Joan and Raymond Eugene Lankford or Gene, as most knew him.

The two were married 49 years.

Growing up, Morris witnessed their loving marriage, but she also knew there was more to their story captured in something very personal from Gene’s time spent in the Navy.

“When I was growing up, my parents would get the letters out from time to time and read them and laugh and whisper,” said Morris.

Some of those letters were written aboard the USS New Orleans, the ship where Gene Lankford was stationed during World War II.

“My daddy never really talked about the war,” said Morris.

But later in life, Lankford’s family was able to capture on video some of his heroics as he recounted moments in the war.

Lankford was just 19 when he left Stanford, Ky, in 1940 and headed off to the Navy, leaving behind someone very special.

“I think he wanted her to be his girlfriend before he left, and that slowly evolved through the letters they wrote each other,” said Morris.

Joan, his childhood friend, was just 14, and over the next several years, Gene courted her through pen to paper.

“My father was a romantic, he wrote beautiful letters almost like poetry, and he dated her through these letters, and he flirted with her,” said Morris.

Over time the letters that were off limits to Morris as a child were lost, or at least she thought they were.

“I found in a dirty storage building out back of the house these letters in a cardboard box,” said Morris.

Morris spent hours reading every word her father wrote, watching the love story she already knew unfold from the start.

The letters captivated the whole family, especially Blake Morris, now a law student who idolized his grandfather growing up and the history he lived.

“He had a fascinating journey throughout the war, so I have always been trying to learn more about his experience in the war or WWII through his eyes,” said Blake Morris.

Blake has now set out to have those precious letters donated to the World War II museum in New Orleans.

“I have a responsibility as anyone does; it’s to take these really interesting stories about history and my family and make sure they are preserved,” said Morris.

They are a piece of history, yellowed in time, but the story these letters tell will never age.

For a man who talked so little about the war, his words will live on.

“We have their whole story, and we have the history of the things that were going on then that many people will never know about,” said Morris.

It is the story of the Greatest Generation and a Kentucky man’s love for the woman who he vowed to make it home to all those years ago.

Gene Lankford was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1943, and he went on to live a very successful life before dying in 2008.

If you are wondering about Joan’s letters to Gene, sadly, they did not survive the war.

Libby and Blake Morris say those cherished letters have now been digitized, and eventually, this year, the actual letters will be turned over to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.