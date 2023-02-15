Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, offices were called to a downtown-area gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Police did not immediately identify those involved or update the suspect’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

