Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Police say it happened Monday around 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
Employee hurt during attempted meat theft from Lexington Kroger, police say
Police say they were called to the intersection of Man o’ War and Rio Dosa Drive at 6:42 p.m....
Motorcyclist dead after Man o’ War Blvd crash
Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and...
Four facing charges in connection with Bath Co. stabbing death
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
Committee passes bill aimed at making Kentucky ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’

Latest News

A school district in Ewing Township, New Jersey, closed for the day after investigators said...
MSU shooting suspect may have been planning more attacks
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year
Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’
The couple credit counseling and forgiveness with helping them through the tough times.
Couple choose love, cancel divorce on Valentine's Day