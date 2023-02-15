Scott County SRO is a heckin cute boy

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday is School Resource Officer Appreciation Day.

Many school districts across Kentucky are recognizing the work of their officers and their dedication to keeping students safe.

In Scott County, there’s one SRO that’s just too cute.

The Georgetown Police Dept. says “Officer Ollie” plays a very important role in the school system.

His school picture is too cute not to share:

Many school districts across Kentucky are recognizing the work of their officers and their dedication to keeping students safe. In Scott County, there’s one SRO that’s just too cute.(Georgetown Police Dept./Facebook)

