Two arrested in Pulaski Co. drug bust
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -A big drug bust happened during a traffic stop in Pulaski County on Tuesday.
Deputies made a traffic stop on Murphy Avenue Tuesday morning.
They say a k-9 smelled drugs in the car.
Deputies seized more than two ounces of marijuana and more than seven ounces of meth from the vehicle.
46-year-old Donald Brown and 19-year-old Abigail Davis were arrested. They are facing trafficking charges.
