Two arrested in Pulaski Co. drug bust

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -A big drug bust happened during a traffic stop in Pulaski County on Tuesday.

Deputies made a traffic stop on Murphy Avenue Tuesday morning.

They say a k-9 smelled drugs in the car.

Deputies seized more than two ounces of marijuana and more than seven ounces of meth from the vehicle.

46-year-old Donald Brown and 19-year-old Abigail Davis were arrested. They are facing trafficking charges.

