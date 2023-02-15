Two arrested in Pulaski Co. drug bust

Donald Brown(left) and Abigail Davis(right)(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -A big drug bust happened during a traffic stop in Pulaski County on Tuesday.

Deputies made a traffic stop on Murphy Avenue Tuesday morning.

They say a k-9 smelled drugs in the car.

Deputies seized more than two ounces of marijuana and more than seven ounces of meth from the vehicle.

46-year-old Donald Brown and 19-year-old Abigail Davis were arrested. They are facing trafficking charges.

