2023 KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets revealed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - *2023 MINGUA BEEF JERKY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SWEET 16 BRACKET

The Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16® will continue to be hosted inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center as part of a long-term partnership with Central Bank Center and OVG management. Before the 2019 tournament (the first time the event took place in Lexington in the modern era), the tournament was held in Lexington 11 times prior to the return of girls’ basketball as a KHSAA-sanctioned sport in 1975, with the games played at the Armory from 1922-1926 and UK Alumni Gym from 1927-1932.

GIRLS’ GAME TIMES | Local to Site (Eastern)

Wednesday, March 8 – 11:am, 1:30pm, 6pm, 8:30pm

Thursday, March 9 – 11:am, 1:30pm, 6pm, 8:30pm

Friday, March 10 – 11 am, 1:30pm, 6pm, 8:30pm

Saturday, March 11 – Semifinals 11 am and 1:30pm, Championship game at 7pm

Region 3 -vs- Region 4

Region 7 -vs- Region 15

Region 12 -vs- Region 10

Region 11 -vs- Region 13

---------------------------------

Region 14 -vs- Region 16

Region 5 -vs- Region 1

Region 6 -vs- Region 9

Region 8 -vs- Region 2

*2023 UK HEALTHCARE BOYS’ BASKETBALL SWEET 16 BRACKET* Rupp Arena has served as host to the event since 1995, as well as 37 of the last 42 years. The 2023 tournament will mark Rupp Arena’s 28th consecutive year hosting the Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16®. With the tournament site awarded by the Board of Control through 2028, Rupp Arena will serve as host to the event for 34 consecutive years and 45 of 50 years from 1979 to 2028. First-round times will be assigned later.

BOYS’ GAME TIMES | Local to Site (Eastern)

Wednesday, March 15 – 11:am, 1:30pm, 6pm, 8:30pm

Thursday, March 16 – 11:am, 1:30pm, 6pm, 8:30pm

Friday, March 17 – 11 am, 1:30pm, 6pm, 8:30pm

Saturday, March 18 – semifinals 11 am and 1:30pm, Championship game at 7pm

Region 5 -vs- Region 1

Region 6 -vs- Region 8

Region 4 -vs- Region 12

Region 3 -vs- Region 16

---------------------------------

Region 11 -vs- Region 15

Region 7 -vs- Region 14

Region 2 -vs- Region 9

Region 10 -vs- Region 13

