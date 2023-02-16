Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Flooding and Severe Storms

rain
rain(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across central and eastern Kentucky are under Flood and Flash Flood Warnings into this evening. A Flood Watch is also out for the entire region during this time.

Much of the area has picked up 2″-4″ of rain with more to come. If you live in a flood prone area, be ready to move to higher ground.

Some of the storms this afternoon and early evening may also be strong or severe. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a quick tornado spin up can’t be ruled out.

Colder winds blow in tonight with a wind chill in the teens by Friday morning. Some snow showers and flurries will be likely into Friday.

Much better weather moves in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temps will be 45-50 for Saturday and in the mid and upper 50s by Sunday.

Next week looks active once again.

