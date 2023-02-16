Fundraiser for Rowan Co. family who lost everything in a fire

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire broke out at a home on Circle Drive Tuesday night in Morehead.

When crews arrived smoke was seen coming from the roof. The home was completely gutted. The family was not hurt, but their two dogs died in the fire.

To help the family get back on their feet, a GoFundMe has been set up. If you would like to donate you can do so here: Fundraiser by Laci Hart : Bradley and Chloe Groves (gofundme.com)

