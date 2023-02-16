Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thunderstorms will be with us for most of the day.
Rounds of showers & storms will remain active all the way through the evening hours. Locally heavy rain with strong to severe thunderstorms will be a good possibility for our region. Let’s break down the specifics.
Thursday
- Strong to severe thunderstorms will redevelop for the afternoon.
- The primary threat will be damaging winds that reach 60 MPH.
- Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially, in central Kentucky.
- Repeat showers & storms could lead to local high-water issues.
Friday
- Colder air will roll through the region.
- This will lead to some snow showers.
- I don’t expect any significant accumulation.
The weekend will be pretty nice. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and even warmer on Sunday with a show at hitting 60 degrees again.
Take care of each other!
