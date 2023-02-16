Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible

Severe thunderstorms are possible
Severe thunderstorms are possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thunderstorms will be with us for most of the day.

Rounds of showers & storms will remain active all the way through the evening hours. Locally heavy rain with strong to severe thunderstorms will be a good possibility for our region. Let’s break down the specifics.

Thursday

  • Strong to severe thunderstorms will redevelop for the afternoon.
  • The primary threat will be damaging winds that reach 60 MPH.
  • Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially, in central Kentucky.
  • Repeat showers & storms could lead to local high-water issues.

Friday

  • Colder air will roll through the region.
  • This will lead to some snow showers.
  • I don’t expect any significant accumulation.

The weekend will be pretty nice. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and even warmer on Sunday with a show at hitting 60 degrees again.

Take care of each other!

