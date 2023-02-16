Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thunderstorms will be with us for most of the day.

Rounds of showers & storms will remain active all the way through the evening hours. Locally heavy rain with strong to severe thunderstorms will be a good possibility for our region. Let’s break down the specifics.

Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms will redevelop for the afternoon.

The primary threat will be damaging winds that reach 60 MPH.

Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially, in central Kentucky.

Repeat showers & storms could lead to local high-water issues.

Friday

Colder air will roll through the region.

This will lead to some snow showers.

I don’t expect any significant accumulation.

The weekend will be pretty nice. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and even warmer on Sunday with a show at hitting 60 degrees again.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.