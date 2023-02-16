Kentucky holds off Mississippi State in final minute 71-68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Jacob Toppin scored 16 points, and Kentucky held off Mississippi State 71-68.

Tolu Smith scored in the paint to get the Bulldogs within 66-62 with 1:21 remaining. Kentucky then missed a couple of 3-pointers and had a jumper blocked by Cameron Matthews before giving possession back to Mississippi State with 49 seconds left. Shakeel Moore hit a jumper to make it 66-64 with 39 seconds left. The Bulldogs forced a missed 3-pointer as the shot clock ran out on Kentucky’s ensuing possession but Livingston came up with the offensive rebound with seven seconds left, was fouled and made both free throws. Mississippi State extended the game at the free-throw line but eventually Tshiebwe made a pair to ice the game.

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena on Saturday to host Tennessee.

