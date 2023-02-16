Kentucky wins a nail-biter in Starkville

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats took a large lead midway through the second and held off a run from Mississippi State to win 71-68.

Mississippi State came back from a 13-point deficit to keep things at a one-possession game. The loss ends a five-game win streak for the Bulldogs.

Freshman Chris Livingston had a game to remember with 13 points.

Here are the full statistics from the game:

Full stats from Kentucky's win against Mississippi State on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky returns home to face No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday, February 18 at 1 p.m. on WYMT.

