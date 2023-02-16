Kentucky wins a nail-biter in Starkville

Kentucky Basketball
Kentucky Basketball(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats took a large lead midway through the second and held off a run from Mississippi State to win 71-68.

Mississippi State came back from a 13-point deficit to keep things at a one-possession game. The loss ends a five-game win streak for the Bulldogs.

Freshman Chris Livingston had a game to remember with 13 points.

Here are the full statistics from the game:

Full stats from Kentucky's win against Mississippi State on Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Full stats from Kentucky's win against Mississippi State on Wednesday, February 15, 2023(StatBroadcast)

Kentucky returns home to face No. 10 Tennessee on Saturday, February 18 at 1 p.m. on WYMT.

