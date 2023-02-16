Lexington community center celebrates 100th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People gathered at the Dunbar Community Center in Lexington to celebrate its centennial.

One hundred years ago, on February 15, 1923, the building originally opened as the first all-Black high school in Lexington.

Students packed the halls for decades, including state Representative George Brown and the late S.T. Toach.

The school closed in 1967 due to the desegregation of schools in Lexington. But the city decided it should remain in the community.

It’s now known as the Dunbar Community Center. It offers recreation programs for the city’s youth.

The center also serves as a place for adults to interact with one another.

City leaders say while they bring in new ideas to meet the needs of generations, they will treasure the tradition that came before them.

In the last month, Dunbar Center held a basketball game between Paul Lawrence Dunbar and Madison Central High Schools.

The gym was designated a historical gym for Kentucky basketball.

