Multiple animals killed in barn fire possibly caused by lightning

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple farm animals are dead after a barn caught fire overnight in Bourbon County.

The Herald Leader reports the barn caught fire around 4:40 Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames.

We don’t know the exact number of animals involved, but we know goats, dogs and two horses died in the fire.

The National Weather Service confirmed two lightning strikes happened in the area of the barn about 10 minutes before fire crews were called.

