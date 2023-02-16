NKY man accused of stealing thousands from veterans charity

He allegedly converted the money to cryptocurrency and used it to pay off his girlfriend’s Playboy contract, court records show
Man accused of stealing from Ludlow veterans
Man accused of stealing from Ludlow veterans
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A local veterans nonprofit charity is out thousands after a man acting as its treasurer allegedly stole from it.

Dale Meier told detectives he took the money from Ludlow Vets because he needed to pay off his girlfriend’s Playboy contract, according to court records.

Ludlow police arrested Meier last month.

He had only recently assumed the role of treasurer, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

“He’s accused of going and cashing multiple checks on Ludlow Vets’ account and taking cash for himself,” Sanders explained. “He got a $400 check cashed and then a few days later cashed multiple checks for $8,000.”

It was the bank that notified the nonprofit’s leadership of the missing money, leading to the police report.

Court records show Meier first told police he used the money to pay bills. He allegedly changed his story afterward, saying he needed to pay off a Playboy contract for his girlfriend in New York. He said he sent the money by cryptocurrency, according to the court records.

Meier was removed as treasurer and is no longer a member of Ludlow Vets, the nonprofit’s president said.

The president adds his organization has not received the money back.

“I’m sure Ludlow Vets can’t stand to lose over $8,000. This puts a major crimp in its budget like it would any nonprofit entity,” Sanders said.

Ludlow Vets offered the following statement:

“Finally, we want to assure you that recent, unfortunate occurrences that have taken place are being addressed legally. This organization is strong, financially stable, and will continue on its mission to serve our Veterans as well as proudly represent the city of Ludlow.”

Sanders says his office is working to recoup some of the stolen money for the nonprofit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Tonight and Thursday
Authorities in southern Kentucky are investigating after four students were taken to the...
Ky. students hospitalized after using vape pen, school officials say

Latest News

Panel passes bill that would make hazing a felony in Kentucky
Lasielle White was taken into custody Tuesday evening
Alleged victim says woman accused of trying to kill him wasn’t trying to kill him
Kentucky Supreme Court (File image)
Kentucky Supreme Court issues decision on temporary injunction in abortion ban case
Morehead family losses everything in fire
Fundraiser for Rowan Co. family who lost everything in a fire
Thunderstorms will increase across Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast