Southern Ky. high school students hospitalized after using vape pen according to school officials

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in southern Kentucky are investigating after four students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen.

The school resource officer at Lynn Camp High School in Knox County said the students had side effects from the vape pen.

The SRO did not call it an overdose.

He said the students used the vape before school. He says they went to the office after having shortness of breath, high blood pressure and heart rate, and feeling tired and confused.

Three were taken to the E.R.

One was taken to a family doctor.

The SRO says the vape pen contained THC but he was not sure if something else was in it.

Several vapes were turned over to police to be processed.

This story is developing.

