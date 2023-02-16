WKYT team coverage of flooding

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We are tracking reports of flash flooding throughout central Kentucky.

Anderson County

Anderson County Emergency Management Director Bart Powell says, luckily, in situations like this, it’s always the same few roads that typically have high water issues in heavy rains like this. So people living in Anderson county know to avoid them or be careful around them already.

Powell said that dry dock and rice road are closed because of high water. And they are monitoring Hammond Creek Road off of highway 44 right now.

Anderson County flooding update

Montgomery County

The rain persisted throughout the day, and it caused travel issues throughout the area.

Emergency Management and the county’s school system have kept a close eye on the situation. But with the rain letting up some, fortunately, they say that the water has greatly receded since about 1 pm.

Greg Beam directs the county’s emergency management, and he said it was some of the most significant flooding he’d seen in his five years when Hinkston Creek overflowed its banks.

Several roadways have flooded, and two were closed this afternoon in Mount Sterling. One of them was here on East Locust Street, and the other on East Main Street.

Montgomery County Schools says they kept their students safe at school and have put together teams of staff members to stay behind for any kids who can’t get home.

With the levels dropping through the afternoon, they expect the impact to be minimal.

Beam wants everyone to be cautious on the roads as we move into the night.

“Everyone knows their own neighborhood and where water usually stands. Be careful,” said Beam. “If water’s flowing over the road, just turn around. It’s not worth it. Find the back way in and keep your eyes on the road and be aware of your surroundings”

While the water remains high and rain continues to come down, Beam is happy to say the water levels have dropped several inches and he hopes it will continue going in that direction.

Montgomery County Flooding Update

