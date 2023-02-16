WKYT team coverage of flooding

Montgomery County Flooding
Montgomery County Flooding(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs and Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We are tracking reports of flash flooding throughout central Kentucky.

Anderson County

Anderson County Emergency Management Director Bart Powell says, luckily, in situations like this, it’s always the same few roads that typically have high water issues in heavy rains like this. So people living in Anderson county know to avoid them or be careful around them already.

Powell said that dry dock and rice road are closed because of high water. And they are monitoring Hammond Creek Road off of highway 44 right now.

Anderson County flooding update

Montgomery County

The rain persisted throughout the day, and it caused travel issues throughout the area.

Emergency Management and the county’s school system have kept a close eye on the situation. But with the rain letting up some, fortunately, they say that the water has greatly receded since about 1 pm.

Greg Beam directs the county’s emergency management, and he said it was some of the most significant flooding he’d seen in his five years when Hinkston Creek overflowed its banks.

Several roadways have flooded, and two were closed this afternoon in Mount Sterling. One of them was here on East Locust Street, and the other on East Main Street.

Montgomery County Schools says they kept their students safe at school and have put together teams of staff members to stay behind for any kids who can’t get home.

With the levels dropping through the afternoon, they expect the impact to be minimal.

Beam wants everyone to be cautious on the roads as we move into the night.

“Everyone knows their own neighborhood and where water usually stands. Be careful,” said Beam. “If water’s flowing over the road, just turn around. It’s not worth it. Find the back way in and keep your eyes on the road and be aware of your surroundings”

While the water remains high and rain continues to come down, Beam is happy to say the water levels have dropped several inches and he hopes it will continue going in that direction.

Montgomery County Flooding Update

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
Authorities in southern Kentucky are investigating after four students were taken to the...
Ky. students hospitalized after using vape pen, school officials say
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Tonight and Thursday

Latest News

A vending machine full of hair supplies inside the Berea College Black Cultural Center.
Ky. college installs vending machine offering Black hair care products
Every day moves closer to spring, and spring in Kentucky means one thing; days spent at the...
Tickets for Keeneland’s spring meet going fast
Anderson County flooding update
WATCH | Anderson County flooding update
Tickets for Keeneland’s spring meet going fast
WATCH | Tickets for Keeneland’s spring meet going fast
Montgomery County Flooding Update
WATCH | Montgomery County Flooding Update