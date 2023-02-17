Body of missing man found inside grain bin; state patrol investigating

A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.
A missing man's body, identified as Jamie Balluch, has been found in a grain bin in Nebraska.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - The body of a missing person has been found in a company’s grain bin.

According to KOLN, 43-year-old Jamie Balluch was reported as a missing person on Feb. 2. Authorities initially said the man disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

On Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said officers found Balluch’s body inside one of the grain bins at the Bruning Feed and Grain Company in Bruning.

Officials said Balluch worked for the company.

According to Nebraska authorities, they are currently investigating the situation and have an autopsy scheduled to find the 43-year-old’s cause of death.

Anyone with further information on this case was urged to contact Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Authorities in southern Kentucky are investigating after four students were taken to the...
Ky. students hospitalized after using vape pen, school officials say
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
UK Police: campus all clear after reports of gunshots
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Tonight and Thursday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Madison County.
KSP investigating deadly Madison Co. crash
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released
Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups