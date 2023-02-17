Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better Weather For The Weekend

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our powerhouse of a storm system is now moving away from us as winter pushes in for all of one day. While the weekend is looking much better, the overall pattern continues to be skewed active. That’s a trend that shows no signs of letting up.

Heavy rain and severe storms caused all kinds of issues across the state on Thursday. My Twitter feed has all kinds of pics and videos showing the power of a 2″-5″ rainfall across many areas.

There’s still the chance for some early morning high water issues across eastern Kentucky as the final round of heavy rain rolls moves out. The rain is being pushed by cold winds coming from the northwest and these winds will likely spit out some flurries and snow showers across central and eastern Kentucky.

Temps today are in the 30s with a wind chill dipping into the upper teens and low 20s.

The weekend looks good with temps rebounding quickly. Highs by Sunday will reach 55-60.

The pattern looks busy again for the week ahead. We start things out with a weak system by Monday and Tuesday, with a bigger system to follow Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain and strong storms will be possible once again.

