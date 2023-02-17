Colonels keep rolling at home with 74-58 win over Central Arkansas

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST
RICHMOND, Ky. – The EKU men’s basketball team got 16 points from Isaiah Cozart and five players in double figures as the Colonels handled visiting Central Arkansas 74-58 Thursday night at Baptist Health Arena.

The win, EKU’s 12th in a row at home, kept the Colonels in sole possession of third place in the ASUN standings with three games remaining in the regular season.EKU opened the game with seven consecutive points and led by as many as 14 in the first half as John Ukomadu and Cooper Robb combined for 19 points in the opening stanza. The Colonels led 17-13 midway through the half, but a layup from Isaiah Cozart ignited a 17-7 EKU run over a span of 5:40. EKU’s defense held the Bears without a field goal over the final 4:18 as the Colonels built a 37-28 lead at the break.

The Colonels didn’t let UCA draw closer than seven points in the second half. A 9-0 run early in the period featured four points from Michael Moreno and stretched EKU’s lead to 18 points with 13:39 left to play. Robb recorded his 1,000th career point with a three-pointer at the 7:07 mark and the Colonels led by double-digits the rest of the way.

Cozart made 7-of-11 shots and added nine rebounds and eight blocks. Robb netted 14 points and notched three steals. Moreno finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Devontae Blanton scored 11 points and Ukomadu finished with 10 on the night.EKU forced 23 turnovers and scored 22 second-chance points off 19 offensive rebounds.

The Colonels will face North Alabama for Senior Day in Baptist Health Arena on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

