Every department in county responding to Owingsville fire, dispatch says

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from multiple fire departments are responding to a fire in Bath County.

Dispatch says the fire is at a large commercial building in Owingsville.

A WKYT viewer sent us this video from the scene:

According to a tweet from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Slate Avenue/KY 36 is blocked in downtown Owingsville, near US 60 intersection, due to the fire. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Dispatchers say they do not believe there was anyone inside because the business was closed Friday.

We’re told every department in the county is responding, as well as crews from Rowan, Menifee and Montgomery counties.

This is a developing story.

