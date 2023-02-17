Good Question: What is frontotemporal dementia?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis with a progressive brain disorder has led to some questions from a viewer who wants to know about that condition. It’s today’s Good Question.

The Alzheimer’s Association says frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, is the term for a group of disorders caused by nerve loss in the brain’s frontal lobes or its temporal lobes.

The Mayo Clinic says the most common signs of the disorder involve extreme changes in behavior and personality. It can also cause speech and language problems and issues with mobility.

Unlike Alzheimer’s, it regularly shows up in people’s 40s through their early 60s.

Doctors at Johns Hopkins say a family history of FTD is the only known risk for the disease. However, while some cases of FTD are inherited, most people have no family history of it or other types of dementia.

There is also no known treatment to cure or slow the progression, but doctors can prescribe medicine to treat the symptoms.

