Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend will be the beginning of another warm-up

Temperatures will climb this weekend
Temperatures will climb this weekend(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few flakes of snow will fly across Kentucky today but warmer air will be back soon.

Don’t be too worried about the snow flying through the skies today. Most of you probably won’t even see it. Those that do will get a brief snow shower or a few flurries before it comes to an end.

The weekend features a warm-up. Temperatures on Saturday will run around and just above normal. That puts us in the 45-50 degree range for highs. It looks like Sunday will be an even better day if you are a fan of some milder stuff. At that point, our highs should jump into the 55-60 degree territory. Both days will be precipitation free for folks in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

You can expect showers & storms to develop next week. We’ll remain warm with another push of 60s coming our way.

Take care of each other!

