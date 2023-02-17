KSP investigating deadly Madison Co. crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Madison County.

KSP says they were contacted Thursday morning to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate Drive.

They say a 2015 Buick Verano driven by 50-year-old Daniel Baird of Auburn Hills, Michigan, was traveling west on Interstate Drive and attempted to make a left-handed turn into a gas station, crossing the center line into the path of a 2011 Dodge Ram, driven by 23-year-old Jorge Marcellino, of Walton, Ky., traveling east.

A passenger of the Buick Verano, 70-year-old Loretta Birch of Orion, Michigan, was taken to Baptist Health Richmond, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

We do not know the condition of the other passengers.

