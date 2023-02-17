Lexington recruiting residents for Community Emergency Response Team

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is trying to recruit residents for training so they can help when disaster strikes.

Severe weather threatened much of central Kentucky Thursday, and its effects are still being felt in some areas today.

Lexington Emergency Management is asking people to step up and become a part of their Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

“A trained preparedness team is worth its weight in gold,” said Lexington Emergency Management Director John Bobel.

Bobel says there are about 400 active members, but they weren’t able to hold classes through the pandemic, so it’s critical that they add new members to this team.

“City of over 300,000, we’ve got over 300 square miles of area; 400 people isn’t that much,” Bobel said.

Bobel says they can learn the basics of first aid, CPR, fire suppression and overall emergency preparedness.

The course concludes by offering trainees a simulation of a tornado strike where they can put what they learned to use.

At times their job may be as simple as handing out bottles of water, but Bobel says every role they serve is important.

“They’re trained, they’re enthusiastic, they understand their place and they’re ready to go should Fayette County need them,” Bobel said.

He says this nine-class course will take place each Wednesday, starting on March 1. He says each class will last three hours.

You can apply by going to BeReadyLexington.com.

