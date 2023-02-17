Lexington to return to free parking on weekends, after 7 p.m. on weeknights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parking rates in downtown Lexington have gone up in recent months. It’s angered many business owners

We have been hearing from frustrated and worried Lexington business owners for the past few months.

During Thursday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Linda Gorton said they found a way for LexPark to keep parking meters free on weekends and after 7 p.m. on weeknights.

“In early December, when this first all came public, and they made their changes, we started meeting with the Parking Authority,” Mayor Gorton said.

Meter enforcement hours used to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the beginning of January, meters are enforced Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Something business owners feared may close their operations.

The city eventually proposed this: Beginning July 1, the city will increase the amount it pays to park employees and city vehicles in LexPark-operated garages, which is an increase of about 200 thousand dollars a year.

Council gave the agreement initial approval. Attorney David Barberie says the agreement now goes to the LexPark board for their vote.

“They will take a reduction in hours to their board as soon as possible,” said attorney David Barberie. “They have to give the same 24-hour notice you all do, so it will probably be Monday or Tuesday of next week. But there is a commitment from them that they recommend to their board that they sign off on this agreement.”

Parking meter rates also increased in January. Under this agreement, those rates will not change.

