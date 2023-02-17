Sonny’s BBQ hosts ‘Random Act of BBQ’ event for Jessamine Co. homeless coaltion

The event aimed to recognize the coalition for all the good work the team there does.
By WKYT News Staff
Feb. 16, 2023
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Sonny’s BBQ hosted a Random Act of BBQ event for the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition on Thursday.

The event aimed to recognize the coalition for all the good work the team there does.

The Nicholasville sonny’s crew collected hygiene items to donate to the homeless center while providing lunch for the 35 hard workers there.


