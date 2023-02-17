UK introduces pilot program to sell alcohol at baseball, softball games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Athletics will initiate a pilot program and begin sales of alcoholic beverages at baseball and softball home games during the upcoming seasons, UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart has announced.

“Our priority is, as always, to positively impact our student athletes and the experience of our fans,” Barnhart said. “As has been our longstanding practice, we approached this deliberately, keeping in mind our priorities and principles. We focused on data and the lessons learned and best practices from other institutions. After careful consideration of these factors, we concluded that the time is right to implement a pilot program at baseball and softball games this season so that we can learn more.”

Information regarding the pilot program:

Alcohol beverage sales will include beer and seltzer products, sold in cans or cups

Sales will have a limit of two per transaction.

Identification check will take place at each transaction.

Alcohol sales at baseball will conclude at the completion of the top of the seventh inning (i.e., middle of the seventh).

Alcohol sales at softball will conclude at the completion of the top of the fifth inning (i.e., middle of the fifth).

Kentucky’s home baseball schedule at Kentucky Proud Park begins Tuesday, February 21 against Evansville, the start of a nine-game homestand. UK softball at John Cropp Stadium begins Wednesday, March 8 vs. Dayton.

No additional spring sports will be included in the pilot program.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.