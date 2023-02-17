UK moving forward with renovation of Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The renovations of Memorial Coliseum made it all the way to construction documents in late 2019, and then the plans were halted because of the pandemic. Now the ball is finally rolling again. The new renovations will affect the competition space for four University of Kentucky women’s sports programs.

The University of Kentucky Athletics Committee has endorsed the renovation of Memorial Coliseum, home of four UK women’s sports teams.

It is an $82 million project and is the single largest investment into women’s sports in UK athletics history.

“I think that this memorial coliseum is really just for women’s sports,” said Emma Grome, a sophomore on the volleyball team. “I mean, we have four great women’s teams that are successful playing there, and the fact that we get an $82 million renovation is really special.”

Uk volleyball, along with women’s basketball, gymnastics and stunt, are the four women’s programs that compete in the coliseum.

It’s uncommon for this much money to be invested into a space that specifically benefits women’s athletics.

“You see that a lot for football, basketball, all the men’s sports,” said Grome. “It is kind of expected, but it’s not expected for women’s sports, so I think that is just a huge area of growth.”

The new renovations will include an upgrade in fan experiences, such as seating, bathrooms, concessions, event spaces and the installation of air conditioning. In addition, there will be many technological additions, including a center-hung score board and the ability to do light shows.

“We want these four sports that compete at memorial coliseum to have the same feel that happens at Rupp Arena or Kroger field or anywhere else,” said Deputy Athletic Director Mark Hill.

The renovation will begin in march, and the plan is for the competing area to be done in the fall of 2024.

As far as where the athletes will compete for the 2023-2024 season, is still up for discussion.

While competition plans to resume in the fall of 2024, exterior renovations of the memorial coliseum will continue into 2025.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.