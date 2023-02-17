Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen

The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts which isn't noted on its packaging.(fda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Packs of chocolates sold at Target for Valentine’s Day are being recalled due to a possible allergy risk.

The FDA reported the eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts that aren’t noted on its packaging.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Tree nuts include chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews.

The products are packed in stand-up pouch bags with the lot number 33822 and best by date of Dec 7, 2023. Both of which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Consumers can call Target guest relations for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Authorities in southern Kentucky are investigating after four students were taken to the...
Ky. students hospitalized after using vape pen, school officials say
Montgomery County Flooding
WKYT team coverage of flooding
Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Madison County.
KSP investigating deadly Madison Co. crash
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference on spending, Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Sen. Rick Scott alters policy plan to exempt Social Security and Medicare from sunsetting
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Dog owner charged with animal cruelty after his dogs found shot to death
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
Lexington Emergency Management is asking people to step up and become a part of their Community...
Lexington recruiting residents for Community Emergency Response Team