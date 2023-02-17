Water rescues underway, cars stuck in southeastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Flooding continued to cause problems in southeastern Kentucky into Friday morning.

Whitley County

A viewer in Whitley County told WKYT she and several neighbors had to be rescued from floodwaters in Whitley County.

She sent us pictures of the flooding on Freeman Hollow Road in Williamsburg.

She also told WKYT they were able to make it out safely and have been keeping warm at the fire station.

Crews are continuing to monitor high water in that area.

Bell County

Crews in Bell County say two work trucks got stuck on the same flooded road early Friday morning.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department says a Kentucky Utilities truck got stuck on KY 221 around 3:50 a.m.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle and walk to other KU workers and first responders nearby.

A coal truck got stuck on the same flooded roadway a short time later.

Crews say the water was high enough to trap the driver in his truck.

The Bell County Rescue Squad responded to help.

