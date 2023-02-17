Water rescues underway, cars stuck in southeastern Kentucky flooding

A viewer says she and neighbors had to be rescued overnight
A viewer says she and neighbors had to be rescued overnight(Samantha Walden)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Flooding continued to cause problems in southeastern Kentucky into Friday morning.

Whitley County

A viewer in Whitley County told WKYT she and several neighbors had to be rescued from floodwaters in Whitley County.

She sent us pictures of the flooding on Freeman Hollow Road in Williamsburg.

She also told WKYT they were able to make it out safely and have been keeping warm at the fire station.

Crews are continuing to monitor high water in that area.

Bell County

Crews in Bell County say two work trucks got stuck on the same flooded road early Friday morning.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department says a Kentucky Utilities truck got stuck on KY 221 around 3:50 a.m.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle and walk to other KU workers and first responders nearby.

A coal truck got stuck on the same flooded roadway a short time later.

Crews say the water was high enough to trap the driver in his truck.

The Bell County Rescue Squad responded to help.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Authorities in southern Kentucky are investigating after four students were taken to the...
Ky. students hospitalized after using vape pen, school officials say
Montgomery County Flooding
WKYT team coverage of flooding
Lasielle White was taken into custody Tuesday evening
Alleged victim says woman charged with attempted murder wasn’t trying to kill him
Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Madison County.
KSP investigating deadly Madison Co. crash

Latest News

Cold today but much warmer tomorrow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will climb this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend will be the beginning of another warm-up
The event aimed to recognize the coalition for all the good work the team there does.
Sonny’s BBQ hosts ‘Random Act of BBQ’ event for Jessamine Co. homeless coaltion
Parking rates in downtown Lexington have gone up in recent months. It’s angered many business...
Lexington to return to free parking on weekends, after 7 p.m. on weeknights