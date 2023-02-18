American Idol winner from Eastern Kentucky to headline Poke Sallet Festival

American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - An American Idol winner from the mountains has been chosen as the headliner at one Eastern Kentucky festival.

Louisa-native Noah Thompson, who won season 20 of American Idol last May, has been selected to headline the Saturday night festivities at the 68th annual Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan, officials with the festival committee announced Friday.

Thompson will perform at the festival in downtown Harlan on Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 p.m.

The Poke Sallet Festival is scheduled for June 1-3.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university
Authorities in southern Kentucky are investigating after four students were taken to the...
Ky. students hospitalized after using vape pen, school officials say
Montgomery County Flooding
WKYT team coverage of flooding
Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Madison County.
KSP investigating deadly Madison Co. crash
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’

Latest News

Wounded dog steals hearts at Lexington Animal Care and Control
Wounded dog steals hearts at Lexington animal control
A Morehead couple has lost their home after a fire on Valentine’s Day.
Community rallies behind Rowan Co. couple who lost home, two dogs in Valentine’s Day fire
The University of Kentucky Athletics Committee has endorsed the renovation of Memorial...
UK moving forward with renovation of Memorial Coliseum
Body found in vehicle submerged by flooding in Marion County
WATCH | Body found in vehicle submerged by flooding in Marion County