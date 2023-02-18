Driver hospitalized after crashing into Tates Creek Centre

WKYT News at 6:30 AM Saturday
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An overnight crash has left one person hospitalized in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says that they responded to the crash at around 3:30 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a truck stuck inside of a vacant store in the Tates Creek Shopping Centre.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are not sure yet how the accident happened.

The Lexington Fire Department says that the building received minor damage.

There are no pending charges at this time.

