Georgetown closes out regular season with 90-73 win over Lindsey Wilson
at 23-4, Tigers appear to be a lock for 32nd-straight NAIA national tourney
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College closed out the regular season on Saturday with a 90-73 over Lindsey Wilson.
The Tigers (24-4, 18-4) were led in scoring by Jake Ohmer. Ohmer finished with 24 points on 3-of-7 shooting from behind the arc.
Tae Dozier scored 19 and Rashad Bishop had 15 for the winners. Dozier also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Georgetown won its 13th Mid-South Conference regular season title on Thursday. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Mid-South Conference Tournament in Bowling Green.
