Georgetown closes out regular season with 90-73 win over Lindsey Wilson

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College closed out the regular season on Saturday with a 90-73 over Lindsey Wilson.

The Tigers (24-4, 18-4) were led in scoring by Jake Ohmer. Ohmer finished with 24 points on 3-of-7 shooting from behind the arc.

Tae Dozier scored 19 and Rashad Bishop had 15 for the winners. Dozier also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Georgetown won its 13th Mid-South Conference regular season title on Thursday. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Mid-South Conference Tournament in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.