Kentucky downs No. 10 Tennessee at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (18-9, 9-5 SEC) beat the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) 66-54 inside Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon.

At the half, UK led by 20, 39-19. Tennessee shot just 25.9% from the field and was just 1-13 from three-point range. The Cats were dominating on the glass, 22-14. Freshman Cason Wallace had 12 first half points and three assists for the Wildcats.

If you're reading this, the Cats are up at the half.#GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/cy3y4nIwDV — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 18, 2023

Wallace and senior Oscar Tshiebwe each gave the Cats 16 points. Oscar had just 7 rebounds-- less than his usual double-double. Wallace added six boards, six assists and a steal. Freshman Chris Livingston gave UK a double-double, however, with 12 points and 10 rebounds (7 defensive) to go along with an assist and a block. Senior Jacob Toppin also scored in double-figures with 11 points, two assists and five boards.

Kentucky shot 20-45 from the field and 3-8 from three-point range. They out-rebounded the Vols by 12 (40-32).

Tennessee shot just 22.2% behind the arc and 37.3% from the field. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi led all scorers with 17 points.

For the third-consecutive game, seniors CJ Fredrick (ribs) and Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) were out with injury.

The win marks the second quad one win for Kentucky as they try to make a push toward the NCAA Tournament.

Up next: Kentucky goes to Florida on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M. on ESPN.

