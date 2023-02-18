Kentucky downs No. 10 Tennessee at Rupp Arena

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (18-9, 9-5 SEC) beat the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) 66-54 inside Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (18-9, 9-5 SEC) beat the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) 66-54 inside Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon.

At the half, UK led by 20, 39-19. Tennessee shot just 25.9% from the field and was just 1-13 from three-point range. The Cats were dominating on the glass, 22-14. Freshman Cason Wallace had 12 first half points and three assists for the Wildcats.

Wallace and senior Oscar Tshiebwe each gave the Cats 16 points. Oscar had just 7 rebounds-- less than his usual double-double. Wallace added six boards, six assists and a steal. Freshman Chris Livingston gave UK a double-double, however, with 12 points and 10 rebounds (7 defensive) to go along with an assist and a block. Senior Jacob Toppin also scored in double-figures with 11 points, two assists and five boards.

Kentucky shot 20-45 from the field and 3-8 from three-point range. They out-rebounded the Vols by 12 (40-32).

Tennessee shot just 22.2% behind the arc and 37.3% from the field. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi led all scorers with 17 points.

For the third-consecutive game, seniors CJ Fredrick (ribs) and Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) were out with injury.

The win marks the second quad one win for Kentucky as they try to make a push toward the NCAA Tournament.

Up next: Kentucky goes to Florida on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer says she and neighbors had to be rescued overnight
TEAM COVERAGE: Body found in submerged vehicle
Dispatchers say they do not believe there was anyone inside because the business was closed...
Owingsville building destroyed by fire housed non-profit
Montgomery County Flooding
WKYT team coverage of flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed House Bill 1 into law, lowering the income tax in Kentucky.
Beshear signs bill to lower income tax in Kentucky
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university

Latest News

Cats fall at Georgia, 75-68
Dirk Minniefield's "dunk" 40 years later
Former Wildcat Minniefield reflects on his famous ‘dunk’ 40 years later
Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez, Jr. are among four Wildcats invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting...
Four Wildcats invited to NFL Combine
Former UK All-American Vernon Hatton has been chosen as a 2023 SEC Legend.
Hatton named 2023 “SEC Legend”