Lexington nonprofit holds annual ‘Walk for Warmth’ event for homeless intervention program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been cold for the past few days in Lexington, but hundreds of people went outside and ‘walked for warmth’ on Saturday morning to raise money for the Lexington Rescue Mission.

There were more than 3,000 homeless people over the course of a year in Lexington. More than 1,700 of them were homeless for the first time, according to the Lexington Rescue Mission.

“Most people who are homeless, it’s not chronic, it’s something where they’ve just run into a hard time,” said Laura Carr, Executive Director for Lexington Rescue Mission--their homeless intervention program moves people out of homelessness.

“They need a little bit of help getting back on their feet and that’s what this program is intended to do,” said Carr. “So, what we do is we come alongside, we pay half of those move-in costs, we help people find affordable housing, and then help them to get stable once they’re in housing.”

Saturday was the Lexington Rescue Mission’s annual Walk for Warmth. All money raised will go towards their homeless intervention program.

Toni Greider is a longtime supporter of the Lexington Rescue Mission, but this is her first time ‘walking for warmth.’

“I thought this time I would put my skin in the game, more than just money...but also hands and feet,” said Greider.

Greider says she’s seen firsthand how the Lexington Rescue Mission helps people in need, which is why she feels that it’s important to continue supporting them.

“How they support people, not just getting people off the street, but helping people coming out of incarceration, helping people find jobs, bringing people back into society,” said Greider.

The Lexington Rescue Mission receives about 10 requests for housing assistance per day. They say that this year’s Walk for Warmth is critical to helping those in need.

It’s not too late to support the Walk for Warmth. You can donate through their website.

