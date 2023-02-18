Morehead St. claims share of OVC hoops title

Eagles defeat Lindenwood, 71-58
Morehead State claimed at least a share of the OVC regular season title on Saturday with a...
Morehead State claimed at least a share of the OVC regular season title on Saturday with a 71-53 win over Lindenwood.(Morehead State Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State hit 12 three-pointers on Saturday in winning at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season, knocking off Lindenwood, 71-58.

The Eagles (19-10, 12-4) can clinch an outright championship and the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament with one win in their final two games.

Drew Thelwell led the winners with 19 points. Alex Gross added 13 points and three blocked shots.

