New pilot program to sell alcohol at UK baseball and softball games has Kentucky fans excited for future

Kentucky Proud Park will allow alcohol sales in UK's pilot program
Kentucky Proud Park will allow alcohol sales in UK's pilot program(WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky launched a pilot program on Friday, that will allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages during the upcoming baseball and softball seasons. This program allows for the sale of beer and seltzers, and limits two beverages per transaction. Many UK fans are very excited about this addition, and say it’s a step in the right direction for UK athletics.

“Any sport you go to, everyone likes drinking alcohol and enjoying the game,” said a Kentucky fan before the UK vs. Tennessee basketball game. “I think it would make a significant amount of money for the university, and the fans would have a better experience.”

Not only could this pilot program enhance the fan experiences and benefit revenue, but many in the community hold Kentucky athletics on just as high of a pedestal as professional athletics; and think that the environment surrounding the competitions should be treated the same.

“Every major league team has access to it, so if you are 21 and up, you should be able to enjoy a beer at a game,” said Kentucky fan Erik Pedraza.

Kentucky athletics said that after this program is finished, and after hearing back from other SEC schools about their experiences with alcohol sales, the conversation could possibly expand to selling alcohol at bigger sporting events like football and basketball.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer says she and neighbors had to be rescued overnight
TEAM COVERAGE: Body found in submerged vehicle
Dispatchers say they do not believe there was anyone inside because the business was closed...
Owingsville building destroyed by fire housed non-profit
Montgomery County Flooding
WKYT team coverage of flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed House Bill 1 into law, lowering the income tax in Kentucky.
Beshear signs bill to lower income tax in Kentucky
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Kentucky university

Latest News

Morehead State claimed at least a share of the OVC regular season title on Saturday with a...
Morehead St. claims share of OVC hoops title
Regular season champs Georgetown College dumped Lindsey Wilson on Saturday, 90-73.
Georgetown closes out regular season with 90-73 win over Lindsey Wilson
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) drives ahead of Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the...
Kentucky downs No. 10 Tennessee at Rupp Arena
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Week 14 high school basketball highlights