Recent flooding has couple worried about road conditions in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Justin and Kristen Noble of Breathitt County, last year’s flood ravaged many parts of the Clayhole community where they live.

“I was like, ‘oh my God, this is bad. We’re gonna be trapped up here,’ and sure enough, we were until they airlifted us out,” said Kristen Noble.

The Nobles had no way of returning home until the water had subsided. But, once they did return, the state of the roads surrounding their home was a stark reminder of everything that had happened.

“If you look toward the creek bank, you can see it just chipping away, and one day, there’s just not gonna be anything,” Noble added.

The Nobles said government organizations and various volunteers came to do what they could to help make the area safer to drive through, but the more it rains, the more these back roads disintegrate.

“I’m kind of scared when the bus comes up here, probably Monday morning, and as bad as it is, it might break right there with all them kids of the bus, that would be bad. Especially if they slid in the creek,” said Justin Noble.

They pair said they have contacted state and local officials to see what could be done to fix these roads but have not seen any action.

“That’s what makes me upset, is because there are so many projects going on in town, its like they don’t care about the people that live on the back roads; knowing that there’s people with health conditions that need to get out, knowing that there’s people who need to travel for work, who need to be able to get out,” Kristen said.

The Nobles said every time it rains, they can’t escape the fear they’ll be trapped once again.

“We small hollers and stuff, we’re at the root of this little county and in town is good, but there are so many more people in these hollers and you gotta take care of them, you know? Do better fixing the roads,” Justin said.

WYMT reached out to Breathitt County officials to get an update on road repairs across the county but did not receive a response.

