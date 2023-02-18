Wounded dog steals hearts at Lexington animal control

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington animal control officers say they’ve seen an increase in the number of animals needing their help, but one of them has truly stolen their hearts.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control officers found the dog they’re calling Doug near I-75 at Athens Boonesboro.

“These are very significant injuries that he is going to have to overcome,” said Sgt. Aaron Evans of Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

Doug’s already had the first of several surgeries.

“That will be a long process. A long road to recovery,” said Meghan Hawkins with Lexington Humane Society. “We see several weeks of surgeries ahead of that. So he will go into foster care before he is available for adoption.”

Through it all, officers say Doug is somehow still smiling.

Doug’s story is an all too familiar one for animal officers and those at the Lexington Humane Society.

“We have seen a rise in loose dogs, and it is hard to attribute it to one specific thing,” said Sgt. Evans.

And those pets looking for new homes come to the humane society, which relies entirely on private donations, grants and community support.

“We have lots of animals looking for homes and encourage people to come out, visit with them and hopefully take one home such as Doug,” said Hawkins.

Doug isn’t expected to be available for adoption until after his recovery.

To report animal-related concerns, call animal control at 859-255-9033.

