Golden Alert issued for Franklin County man

He was last seen at 10:30 PM on Saturday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a man reported as missing in Franklin County.

70-year-old George Ritchey was reported missing from his home in the Bellepoint neighborhood in Frankfort and was last seen at around 10:30 Saturday night. Officials say he does not have a vehicle and they believe that he walked away from his home.

Ritchey is described as a white male around 5′ 6″ and 225 lbs. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, grey sweatpants, a black Kentucky t-shirt, and a UK ball cap.

If you have seen Ritchey or have any information regarding him, please call the Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.

