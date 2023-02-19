Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Whitley County

WHITLEY STABBING
WHITLEY STABBING(WHITLEY COUNTY SHERIFF)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County man was arrested on Saturday in connection to a stabbing.

Deputies responded to a fight complaint at a home in southern Whitley County off of Buck Creek Road.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. The woman was taken to Baptist ER for treatment.

A man assault victim was also found at the home. He also required medical attention.

The suspect, 45-year-old William Young, was found at the scene. Deputies said they found him near the weapon he is accused of stabbing the woman victim with.

Young is also accused of stabbing a dog outside of the home.

Young was arrested and charged with assault, burglary, unlawful imprisonment and cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are not...
Driver hospitalized after crashing into Tates Creek Centre
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed House Bill 1 into law, lowering the income tax in Kentucky.
Beshear signs bill to lower income tax in Kentucky
Scott County school leaders say they have a plan to try to address their teacher shortage.
Kentucky school district has plan to address teacher shortage
Debris leftover from fire at Owingsville non-profit
Owingsville building destroyed by fire housed non-profit

Latest News

One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an accident on I-75 on...
Pedestrian critically injured after accident on I-75
The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
BATH COUNTY NON-PROFIT NOT DISCOURAGED AFTER FIRE
WATCH | BATH COUNTY NON-PROFIT NOT DISCOURAGED AFTER FIRE
'ASBURY REVIVAL' IN 11TH DAY, WILMORE RESIDENTS FEELING EFFECTS
WATCH | 'ASBURY REVIVAL' IN 11TH DAY, WILMORE RESIDENTS FEELING EFFECTS