Pedestrian critically injured after accident on I-75
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an accident on I-75 on Sunday morning.
The accident happened shortly before 6:30 AM. According to officials, crews responded to I-75 southbound mile marker 108 for a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The interstate was shut down as traffic was diverted to Man O War. Lanes were reopened at around 7:45 AM.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.