“Run, Hide, Fight” protocol may be outdated, learning self-defense could be crucial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The “fight” component of the “Run, Hide, Fight” protocol may be becoming more prominent and possibly more effective; so learning self-defense in today’s society could be crucial.

“I think nowadays you just can’t get away from the fact that you need to know how to move your body,” said owner of Lexington Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness Michael Seals. “Especially moving your body in relation to somebody else in terms of defending yourself or defending someone else, it’s just huge.”

Along with learning how to use your body efficiently, Jiu-Jitsu and other self-defense classes teach you how to stay calm and collected when your brain goes into fight or flight mode.

“Just being able to have the confidence to be calm under pressure, that is one of the things that training regularly does for you, it just enables you to be calm and be rational when you are making decisions,” said Michael.

When training in these kinds of self-defense classes, the participants put each other in situations where they need to work through their body’s fight or flight response.

“We might be working on a choke, in which case the body’s natural response is to feel like ‘I am in a situation where I may die.’ So we’re taking a situation like that, that is very charged, but we are practicing it in a very controlled setting,” said co-owner of the business Polly Seals.

While self-defense skills are beneficial for everyone, Polly says it’s especially important for women to be aware of the skills that they can use.

“It’s important to learn these skills as a woman,” said Polly. “So just coming in and getting a little bit of exposure is going to be helpful.”

Lexington Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness owners say they want to support women in the community to come out and learn, so they offer a women’s-only free class on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.

In any self-defense situation, Polly says that you resort to your lowest level of skills. So of course, to be extremely skillful in a fight, repetition and training are key.

