Shane Smith’s Forecast | Active Weather Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a dry Saturday across the Bluegrass as high pressure continues to control our weather.

As we go into the overnight a few clouds will stream into the state ahead of some warmer air, that will keep our overnight lows only into the mid to upper 30s. For Sunday after some morning clouds we will see clearing skies and much warmer temperatures, with highs topping out into the upper 50s.

As we head into the new work week, the forecast takes a turn to the active side. A stationary boundary will set up shop in the Ohio River Valley and cause several days of unsettled weather. Expect at least a few showers on Monday and Tuesday, with better chances of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm from the 50s early week, into the 60s and even low 70s by Wednesday. The warm up will be short lived as another shot of cooler air brings more rain for Friday.

