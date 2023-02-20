5th suspect charged in connection with Bath Co. stabbing death

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A fifth suspect is facing charges in connection with a Bath County stabbing death.

According to an arrest citation, 46-year-old Donald R. Puckett of Sharpsburg, Ky. is facing a murder charge in the February 10 stabbing death of 41-year-old Christopher Bussel.

Officials tell us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and Suddith Street in Owingsville on February 11, where Bussel was found dead. An autopsy revealed Bussell died from multiple stab wounds.

The citation shows Puckett was arrested on February 15.

Four others, 20-year-old Shannon McCarty, 42-year-old Priscilla Hunt, 18-year-old Joslyn Brooks and Krystal Hardin are also facing charges in the case.

Kentucky State Police is handling the ongoing investigation.

