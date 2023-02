LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An airline has announced a new nonstop route to Las Vegas from Lexington.

Allegiant says the route from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas will begin on June 15.

The airline says one-way fares will start at $69.

Flight days, times and fares can be found here.

