Carama, Lexington Public Library celebrate Luna Library’s one-year anniversary

LUNA LIBRARY PROMOTING REPRESENTATION TO YOUNG READERS
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One year ago Sunday, a selection of books dedicated to teaching children Black history hit Lexington’s library shelves.

The Luna Library first started in June of 2020. Lexington community activist Devine Carama says his wife created the original system.

“Right around the time of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd,” said Carama. “So, it was also the sentiment of what was going in the country.”

They bought books through their non-profit to give out and help families educate their kids amid the social unrest.

“We gave away over 1,500 brand new books through the Luna Library between 2020 and 2022,” Carama said.

It was also started right after Carama lost his daughter, Kamaria Spaulding, to a car accident. They wanted her legacy to live on by supporting the education of other youth throughout Lexington.

On February 19, 2022, that legacy was cemented. Carama brought the Luna Library to the Lexington Public Library (LPL). It started at the Northside Branch - their family’s favorite.

“African-American children need to see themselves - to know that their stories are worth celebrating,” said Anne Donworth, who directs LPL’s communications and marketing. “And children of other races also need to see that.”

Carama has been encouraged by the diversity of people who are coming to learn from the Luna Library at an early age. He hopes it will continue for many years to come.

“Ultimately I feel like that’s what’ll tear down the walls that divide us, and what better way than reading to bring people together?” said Carama.

Carama says they hope to start up programming, like story times or workshops, to expand the impact of the Luna Library in the future.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury University addresses public safety concerns, schedules end of revival on campus
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are not...
Driver hospitalized after crashing into Tates Creek Centre
Scott County school leaders say they have a plan to try to address their teacher shortage.
Kentucky school district has plan to address teacher shortage
Debris leftover from fire at Owingsville non-profit
Owingsville building destroyed by fire housed non-profit
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed House Bill 1 into law, lowering the income tax in Kentucky.
Beshear signs bill to lower income tax in Kentucky

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: JUVENILE VICTIM FOUND SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND
BREAKING NEWS: JUVENILE VICTIM FOUND SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND
LUNA LIBRARY PROMOTING REPRESENTATION TO YOUNG READERS
WATCH | LUNA LIBRARY PROMOTING REPRESENTATION TO YOUNG READERS
LOCAL BUSINESSES HOPE FOR A DECLINE IN INFLATION
WATCH | LOCAL BUSINESSES HOPE FOR A DECLINE IN INFLATION
Lexington Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting.
Juvenile injured in shooting