Carama, Lexington Public Library celebrate Luna Library’s one-year anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One year ago Sunday, a selection of books dedicated to teaching children Black history hit Lexington’s library shelves.

The Luna Library first started in June of 2020. Lexington community activist Devine Carama says his wife created the original system.

“Right around the time of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd,” said Carama. “So, it was also the sentiment of what was going in the country.”

They bought books through their non-profit to give out and help families educate their kids amid the social unrest.

“We gave away over 1,500 brand new books through the Luna Library between 2020 and 2022,” Carama said.

It was also started right after Carama lost his daughter, Kamaria Spaulding, to a car accident. They wanted her legacy to live on by supporting the education of other youth throughout Lexington.

On February 19, 2022, that legacy was cemented. Carama brought the Luna Library to the Lexington Public Library (LPL). It started at the Northside Branch - their family’s favorite.

“African-American children need to see themselves - to know that their stories are worth celebrating,” said Anne Donworth, who directs LPL’s communications and marketing. “And children of other races also need to see that.”

Carama has been encouraged by the diversity of people who are coming to learn from the Luna Library at an early age. He hopes it will continue for many years to come.

“Ultimately I feel like that’s what’ll tear down the walls that divide us, and what better way than reading to bring people together?” said Carama.

Carama says they hope to start up programming, like story times or workshops, to expand the impact of the Luna Library in the future.

